River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

