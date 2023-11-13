River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

