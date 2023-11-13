River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

