River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

