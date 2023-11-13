River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

