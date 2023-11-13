River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average is $120.04.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

