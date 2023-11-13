River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

