River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $376.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.57 and a 200 day moving average of $358.18. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $406.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

