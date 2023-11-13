River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

DLR stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $135.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

