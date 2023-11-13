River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $239.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

