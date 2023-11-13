River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $183.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

