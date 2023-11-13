River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 653,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 33.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 25.1% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 57,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 67.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

UGI stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

