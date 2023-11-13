River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $445.69 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.06 and a 200 day moving average of $424.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

