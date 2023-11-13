RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.85. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 5,915,707 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 183.0% in the first quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,545 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,540,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,603 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 28.3% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 1,040,204 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

