Rock Creek Group LP Has $113,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

