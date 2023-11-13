Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.