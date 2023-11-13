Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $243.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average is $221.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

