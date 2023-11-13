Rock Creek Group LP Sells 60 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $267.31 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

