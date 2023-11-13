Rock Creek Group LP Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $393.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.39. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

