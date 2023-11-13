Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 1.03% of Roku worth $93,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 263.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Roku by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,664. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

