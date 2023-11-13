Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,684. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $519.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.79 and a 200-day moving average of $479.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.