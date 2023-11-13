Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.75. 3,198,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

