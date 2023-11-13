Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,364.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

