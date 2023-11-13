Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Acquires 48 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($182.50).

Shares of Rotork stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304.20 ($3.76). 1,267,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 309.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,553.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.40 ($3.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.26).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.26) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.23).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

