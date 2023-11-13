Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $293.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.20. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

