Roundview Capital LLC Buys 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $373.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average of $394.38. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

