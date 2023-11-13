Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

