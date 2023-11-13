Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $446.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average of $404.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

