Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.55 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

