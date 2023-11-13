Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,904 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

