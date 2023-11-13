Roundview Capital LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $165.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $182.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

