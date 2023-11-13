Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $122.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

