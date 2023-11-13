Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

