Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$79.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.86.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$67.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.52.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

