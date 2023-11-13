Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 231.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $94.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

