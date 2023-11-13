Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,893 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $175,903.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,061,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,503.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. 6,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

