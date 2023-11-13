Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 8,722 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,389,765 shares in the company, valued at $165,607,183.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Monday. 58,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,674. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

