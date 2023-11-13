Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 8,722 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,389,765 shares in the company, valued at $165,607,183.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Monday. 58,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,674. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
