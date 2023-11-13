Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £199.92 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($246.78).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

SBRE stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 145.40 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.01. The company has a market capitalization of £363.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4,953.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.03 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 168 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.90) to GBX 157 ($1.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 139.60 ($1.72).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

