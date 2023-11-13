Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

SANG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

