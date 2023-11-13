Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Financial Contrast

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sanlam and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanlam 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Sanlam pays an annual dividend of C$0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sanlam pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Sanlam and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanlam N/A N/A N/A C$9.06 0.81 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $181.51 billion 0.48 $12.45 billion $1.51 6.30

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than Sanlam. Sanlam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanlam and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanlam N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 8.52% 7.78% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sanlam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats Sanlam on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards. The company also provides payment and debit cards order collection, corporate credit, financial advice, business continuity, risk management, and employee health and retirement plans for small and medium businesses, and self-employed professionals. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Bellville, South Africa.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. Its Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. The company's Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

