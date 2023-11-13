Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $45.44. 560,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,920. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

