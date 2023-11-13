SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) versus SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Critical Analysis

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.80 million 1.42 $12.52 million $1.68 7.73 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00

This table compares SB Financial Group and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 16.34% 10.00% 0.88% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SB Financial Group and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SB Financial Group beats SVB Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

