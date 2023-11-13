Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

SLB opened at $53.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

