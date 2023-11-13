Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

