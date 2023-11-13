Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Shares of SDGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $59.24.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
