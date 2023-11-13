Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,643. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

