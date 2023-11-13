Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,854. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

