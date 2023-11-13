Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 234,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

