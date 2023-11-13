Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.28% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.12. 20,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,731. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.