Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.