Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.10. 734,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,582. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

